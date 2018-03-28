« All Events

An Evening with Ricardo Morales, Clarinet Virtuoso

March 28 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Ricardo Morales, renowned musician and principal clarinetist of the Philadelphia Orchestra, returns to UW-Milwaukee’s Recital Hall to perform an intimate concert of virtuosic clarinet music alongside UWM Music Professor and principal clarinetist of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Todd Levy, as well as celebrated alumna and second clarinetist of the Phoenix Symphony, Katherine Kohler, and pianist Jeannie Yu.

Free and open to the public! (seat registration strongly encouraged)

This concert is sponsored by UWM Professor Emeritus Dr. George and Christine Sosnovsky.

March 28
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
https://www.facebook.com/events/789542004570800/

Music Recital Hall
Music Recital Hall, Room 175 | 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd.
Milwaukee, WI 53211 United States + Google Map

