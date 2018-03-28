An Evening with Ricardo Morales, Clarinet Virtuoso

Ricardo Morales, renowned musician and principal clarinetist of the Philadelphia Orchestra, returns to UW-Milwaukee’s Recital Hall to perform an intimate concert of virtuosic clarinet music alongside UWM Music Professor and principal clarinetist of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Todd Levy, as well as celebrated alumna and second clarinetist of the Phoenix Symphony, Katherine Kohler, and pianist Jeannie Yu.

Free and open to the public! (seat registration strongly encouraged)

This concert is sponsored by UWM Professor Emeritus Dr. George and Christine Sosnovsky.

Visit the Box Office