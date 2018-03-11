« All Events

Chamber Music Milwaukee: “Brahmsian Jewels”

March 11 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Chamber-Music-Milwaukee

Chamber Music Milwaukee presents “Brahmsian Jewels,” featuring works by German composer Johannes Brahms performed by UWM faculty Elena Abend (piano), Johanna Schilling (piano), Claudia Lasareff-Mironoff (viola), Bernard Zinck (violin) – and special guest artist, Adrien Zitoun (cello), of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

General Admission – $10; Seniors (w/ID) & UWM Faculty and Staff (w/ID)- $10; Students (w/ID) & Under 18 – $5; Peck School Majors (w/ID) – Free

Visit the Box Office

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
March 11
Time:
3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Event Categories:
, , ,
Website:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1411236745623573/

Venue

Music Recital Hall
Music Recital Hall, Room 175 | 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd.
Milwaukee, WI 53211 United States + Google Map

Related Events

Contact

Admission

Campus Info

Support