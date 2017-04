World-renowned American guitarist Adam Holzman will perform a solo concert as part of the 2017 UWM Guitar Series.

Presented by UWM’s Guitar Series & Classical Guitar Student Organization.

Sponsored by UWM Peck School of the Arts, WUWM Milwaukee Public Radio, and Urban Milwaukee.

General – $12 Seniors, UWM Faculty and Staff – $8 Students and under 18 – Free Majors and Music Directors – Free

