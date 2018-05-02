UWM Mainstage Theatre presents:

9 to 5: The Musical

Three female office workers become friends then plot revenge against their boss, who is a “sexist-egotistical-lying-hypocritical-bigot.” In so doing, they create a more efficient, professional, and pleasant work place and win justice for their fellow workers. Dolly Parton fans will fondly remember the upbeat, blue-collar anthem “9 to 5.” Audiences are probably less familiar with the fact that Milwaukee was the inspiration for this musical, which is based on the founding of the international 9 to 5: Winning Justice for Working Women organization.

Mainstage Theatre reopens to the public following a yearlong restoration project.

By Patricia Resnick

Directed by Tony Horne

—

Performances run Wednesday-Saturday, 7:30pm; Sunday, 2pm

Mainstage Theatre is housed in UWM’s Theatre building, which is located behind Mitchell Hall (3203 N Downer Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211)

General – $20 Seniors, UWM Faculty and Staff – $15 Students and under 18 – $10 Majors – Free

